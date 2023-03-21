President calls for giving importance to court orders

President Dr Arif Alvi has said the legal fraternity has played an important role in the restoration of the judiciary in the country.

Addressing as a chief guest a seminar on the rule of law at the Governor House in Karachi on Monday, the president said it was high time to make efforts for the maintenance of democracy by reducing anarchy and giving importance to court orders.

He said no country could progress without the rule of law and democracy. He said the concerned countrymen shouldn't avoid any sacrifice needed for the maintenance of democracy in the country.

The president said that for the implementation of rule of law, consultation was a must but unimportant factors were being made barriers in the process of consultation. He appealed to the people to avoid violence and conflicts to ensure the survival of democracy in the country.

Dr Alvi said the lawyers had a very important role to play in the continuity of the democratic process and implementation of rule of law with its true spirit. He said Pakistan was founded with the democratic process and its progress was only possible through the continuity of democracy. On the occasion, President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Shahid Zuberi, Member Sindh Bar Council Naeem Qureshi and Advocate Riaz Affandi also spoke.