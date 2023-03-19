 
HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Lahore Qalandars 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.915

Multan Sultans 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.500

Islamabad United 10 6 4 0 0 12 -0.708

Peshawar Zalmi 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.452

Karachi Kings 10 3 7 0 0 6 0.756

Quetta Gladiators 10 3 7 0 0 6 -1.066