‘Minorities enjoying full freedom’

KHAR: The local activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday said that all the minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom and protection in Bajaur district and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference here Jamaat-e-Islami’s minority Councillor Sabir Masih, Maulana Shaukatullah and others said that certain elements were spreading propaganda against Pakistan and its people about alleged excesses against minorities but the facts were otherwise.

“A conspiracy is being hatched on international level to blame Pakistan for unfounded and fabricated incidents of excesses against the minorities,” Sabir Masih said, adding that it was the agenda of the enemy element but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that all the minority groups, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and others were living together peacefully with Muslims.

Maulana Shaukatullah said that Islam did not allow forced conversion of non-Muslims to Islam and the minorities were living with complete religious freedom.