Impersonator held

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a man impersonating an official of law enforcement agencies in the jurisdiction of the New Town area, here on Saturday, the police spokesman said.
According to details, the accused who pretended to be an officer of the law enforcement institution was identified as Hafeez Ullah. Police have also recovered the uniform of the institution and weapons from his possession.
