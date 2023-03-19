Groundwater forms the basis of water supply across much of this country, but groundwater depletion is becoming more and more acute. The wastage of water supplies, overuse of fertilizers and pesticides and deforestation, among other factors, are chiefly responsible for the accelerating rates of depletion.
We need to expand our use of recharge wells to compensate for the increasingly strained groundwater supplies and we should also cut down on wasteful uses of water, such as for swimming pools and needless construction activities.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
