Kalma Chowk underpass to open to traffic on 23rd: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Communications & Works and Excise Punjab Bilal Afzal has said that on Pakistan Day, the under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass would be fully opened to traffic.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the under-construction CBD Punjab Boulevard and Underpass project on Thursday at the site. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Authority Imran Amin and Chief Engineer Riaz Hussain briefed the provincial minister on the progress of the development work. Bilal Afzal said that there must be no compromise on global safety standards in this project. He said that it was a positive aspect that no accident occurred in such a big construction project so far. The minister said, "in view of public difficulties, as soon as a part of project is completed, it is opened to traffic." Later, Bilal Afzal inspected the construction work and directed the officers that all the departments concerned should work together day and night to complete the project on time. He urged the officials of Nespak to provide all possible cooperation in achieving the set goals and remove the obstacles in this regard. Earlier, the provincial minister was told in a briefing that the excavation of Ali Zeb Road underpass would be completed on 19th March and the carpetting of the road would start on March 20. The CEO said that the work would speed up when the traffic situation improves. He assured the minister that every possible effort would be made to complete the work by March 23.