Improving tourism

I believe that the tourism industry in our country is not receiving the attention and support it deserves. Tourism has the potential to create jobs, boost the economy, and promote cultural exchange. However, without adequate funding and infrastructure, many potential tourists may overlook our country as a destination.

There is a need for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors in the tourism industry. By working together, we can create a more cohesive and effective approach to promoting tourism in our country.

Noshad Bibi

Karachi