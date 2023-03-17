Woman, three daughters killed in Oghi

MANSEHRA: Unidentified persons gunned down a woman and her three daughters, one of them married, in Kot village here on Thursday night.

“We have shifted bodies to the Civil Hospital and handed them over to their family on completion of the autopsy,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Khan told reporters. Sources said an armed group allegedly barged into the house of Ruqia Bibi in the absence of men and opened indiscriminate fire, leaving all four inmates seriously injured.

The police rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital Oghi, where doctors pronounced Ruqia Bibi and a married and two minor daughters dead. Zulfiqar Khan, a resident of Kot village, told reporters in Oghi that people were offering Isha prayers in the nearby hospital when they heard bullet shots.