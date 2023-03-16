Probe into alleged irregularities in distribution of flour ordered

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in distribution of wheat flour being sold at subsidised prices across the district.

“We cannot allow any sort of financial and other irregularities in the distribution of the subsidised wheat flour meant only for people of the district and those found involved in the corruption will be taken to justice,” Bilal Rao told a delegation of the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen, who met him in his office.

The DC also announced the constitution of a committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal to probe the alleged financial ambiguities.

“We want to distribute subsidised wheat flour only to the common people and would never tolerate any sort of ambiguities in its distribution either by the food department, millers or sales points fixed for its sale,” Rao said.

Earlier, chairman of Baffa-Pakhal, Zubair Ahmad told the meeting that the millers didn’t provide a subsidised wheat flour quota to points specified for its sale and instead supply it to wholesalers at market prices.

Elected: Senior lawyer Mohammad Mushtaq Khan was elected vice-president of the district bar association unopposed here.

The chairmen of the election committee constituted for the elections of the district bar association declared Mushtaq as Vice-president as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him on the last date of the submission of nomination papers.