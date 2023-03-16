Sir Syed University organises 26th Convocation

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), organized its 26th Convocation with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students. Governor Sindh, Mr. Muhammad Kamran Tessori was the Chief Guest of the event and Guests of Honor included Former Federal Interior Minister Lt. General (R) Moinuddin Haider and noted businessman Sardar Yasin Malik.

On this memorable occasion around more than 1000 degrees were awarded to the pass-outs of BS and MS programme including PhD. Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Sindh, Mr. Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that this is an era of software based digital applications and emerging technologies. We are living in an environment where only knowledge and skills matter. Job situation is unpredictable and highly competitive.

My advice to graduates is to keep updating their knowledge and skills throughout their career and get themselves prepared to cope with emerging technologies and advancements taking place in various fields and accept challenges boldly.