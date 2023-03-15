Court cancels arrest warrants against Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A lower court on Tuesday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI’s leader Ali Amin Gandapur in an FIR regarding vandalizing public property during PTI’s march.
Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Raheem heard the case filed by Gandapur. Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the investigation officer had told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that his client was not wanted in this case. He said that his client was also not named in the FIR registered by the Margala Police Station. After hearing arguments, the court cancelled the arrest warrants of the PTI’s leader.
ISLAMABAD: The first Pakistan Navy Ship PNS NASR carrying relief goods for the quake victims has reached Syria.The...
LAHORE: Special Assistant to the prime minister Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said if he had the same warrant issued to the...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench on Tuesday ordered the IGP Sindh to withdraw the Special Security Unit ...
News DeskQUETTA: Two people were killed while eight others were injured in a roadsode car explosion in Balochistan’s...
LAHORE: The spokesperson of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has said there has been significant...
KARACHI: The Sindh Food Department has suspended 67 officers and issued show-cause notices to them after 40,392 tonnes...