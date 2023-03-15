Court cancels arrest warrants against Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A lower court on Tuesday cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI’s leader Ali Amin Gandapur in an FIR regarding vandalizing public property during PTI’s march.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Raheem heard the case filed by Gandapur. Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the investigation officer had told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that his client was not wanted in this case. He said that his client was also not named in the FIR registered by the Margala Police Station. After hearing arguments, the court cancelled the arrest warrants of the PTI’s leader.