Troubled history

Pakistan has a history of political instability and polarization, with frequent changes in government and deep divisions among political parties. As the country heads into an election year, these challenges are likely to be heightened, as different groups compete for power and influence. There needs to be a concerted effort to address the social and economic disparities that underlie much of the political instability and polarization in Pakistan. This may involve investing in education, job creation and social welfare programmes, as well as working to promote greater social cohesion and unity across different communities. Ultimately, the success of the upcoming election in Pakistan will depend on the ability of political leaders to rise above their differences and work together towards a common goal of building a stronger, more stable and more prosperous nation for all its citizens.

Dr Hammayoun Shahzad

Gujrat