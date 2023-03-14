TLP activist shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead an activist of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and candidate for the National Assembly by-polls on NA-26, Mian Azizul Haq, in Taru Jabba area on Monday.

Mian Zakirullah advocate told the police that he was in the tehsil courts in Pabbi Town when someone informed him that his brother-in-law had been shot and injured by unidentified bike riders and was lying at the Jamil Chowk in Taru Jabba.

He said that he rushed to the spot and found him seriously injured.The man said that his brother succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital.The complainant said the slain man had told him in his dying declaration that two motorcyclists came to his under-construction house and one of them opened fire on him in Taru Jabba.He said that the assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. The police registered a case and started an investigation.