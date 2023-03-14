Students attend SKMCH&RC Zakat campaign

LAHORE: A large number of students from reputable colleges and universities Monday gathered at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore to attend the hospital’s zakat campaign event organised for Shaukat Khanum Tigers and Student Ambassadors.

On the occasion, Tariq Azam, Director Marketing of SKMCH&RC, said efforts of the young students are commendable. “It is heartening to see the youth of this country putting in hard-work through the sweltering heat, going from door to door and in the markets, spreading the message of hope, for people they don’t even know. I am proud of all of you for showing compassion for others and this forms the basic thread that weaves into the fabric of a good society,” he said.

Dr Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer of SKMCH&RC, gave awards to the top performing students from 2022. He acknowledged the young students and said their role is critical in creating awareness and collecting funds for the hospital. He said the Tigers across the country collected more than Rs 15 million last year and are expected to collect around Rs 30 million this year.