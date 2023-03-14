LAHORE: The entrance tests for admission to public and private engineering universities across Punjab including University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and its sub-campuses started on Monday.

A UET spokesperson said that the entry test will continue till Thursday March 16, 2023 in 10 centers across Punjab and the result of the entry test will be announced on March 24, 2023. The candidates who do not appear in the entrance test will not be eligible for admission in the Pakistan Engineering Council's approved undergraduate programs of UET in the autumn session commencing on 4th September 2023, the spokesperson concluded.