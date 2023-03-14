Time after time

The frequent and prolonged power cuts are causing immense hardship to the citizens. Pakistan has been facing a severe energy crisis for many years now. The demand for electricity far exceeds the supply, and the power sector is plagued by inefficiencies and financial mismanagement. As a result, citizens have to bear the power outages, which not only affect their daily lives but also impact businesses and the economy as a whole.
The power outages are particularly devastating for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with medical conditions that require electricity for their treatment. Many people are forced to spend their nights without electricity, enduring sweltering temperatures, which can lead to heat strokes, dehydration and other health problems. I strongly urge the government and all concerned stakeholders to prioritize the resolution of the energy crisis. It is crucial that we work together to ensure uninterrupted and affordable access to electricity for all.
Alishba Fatima
Karachi
Transport is a basic need of every city. The recently launched Peoples Bus Service in Sindh is, for now, too limited...
According to Unicef, a woman dies every two minutes in childbirth or due to pregnancy complications. Child marriage,...
Back in November 2022, I was travelling to Sindh from Lahore via bus but the motorway had been blocked by protesting...
I am writing to express my concern about the issue of private loans and the impact they can have on individuals and...
The current split on the political front is not a good omen for the country and reminds me of the 1970s, when the...
Co-curricular activities are an essential part of educational life and enhance the learning progress of students at...