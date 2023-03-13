Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I got 85% marks in DAE Electrical. I have heard there is not enough scope in this field. Therefore, I am willing to study a different subject area. Can please advise me about the best available options for me? Also, I am very keen to study BS-IT in which I have my personal interest. (Gulistan Khan – Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Gulistan, I’ll suggest that you go ahead with IT or Computing Science which will somehow increase the value of your current degree. There is more scope in Software Engineering than Information Technology. Another option is Internet Security and Networking but I’ll suggest you find some opportunities before you move ahead on another choice.

Q2: Dear sir, I am a student of DVM/ Veterinary Medicine. After the degree, I am willing to do MPhil but I am confused about what subject I should choose. Please guide me for the best subject option for MPhil. (Faheem ud Din Mehr – Narowal)

Ans: Dear Mr Faheem, in my opinion, you should gain some experience in your relevant field after the degree. In this way, you will have a better idea about further research in veterinary medicine in Pakistan. I hope you are aware of new viruses and diseases that hit the animals, so you can consider Veterinary Microbiology, Veterinary Pathology and Parasitology for further research. You can find several opportunities for scholarship in OECD countries. Also, there are opportunities available for scholarship in Veterinary Sciences in foreign countries.

Q3: Sir, I read your column in daily Jang. I recently completed a Masters in Commerce (MCom) degree and I am willing to continue my studies. I need your guidance for further studies. I’ll be grateful if you can share your contact number so that we can discuss this further. (Akram Amanat Awan– Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Awan, after completing your master's, I’ll advise you to gain some experience in your relevant field. Also, do some latest banking courses available in the market. You can choose Banking, Finance, or Economics for your PhD.

Q4: Dear sir, I am a student of MBA at Virtual University. I got 86% marks in the first semester. My second semester is in progress. I need to choose a specialisation in the third semester. Before that, I did BCom and worked 5-6 years in accounts. Please guide me for my specialisation. (Kashan Ghauri – Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Ghauri, based on your previous educational background and experience, I’ll advise you to focus on finance, accounting, or financial management for specialisation. I’m sure that you’ll do your project at the end of the final semester so I’ll suggest you have a look at live trading and risk analysis etc. to get your MBA completed.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).