PM hails Iran-Saudi Arabia accord

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the signing of the historic agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the resumption of diplomatic ties.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, “This China-mediated deal augurs well for peace, stability & economic development in ME & Muslim world.” He further observed it showed that with collective wisdom, win-win outcomes were possible.

In a separate tweet, Shehbaz congratulated Li Qiang on his election as the new prime minister of China. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, “I extend my warm congratulations to Li Qiang on his election as new Premier of China.” The prime minister further said that he was looking forward to working closely with him to further advancing Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership. “I am confident our bilateral relations will enter a new era of cooperation,” he further added.