PM Shehbaz Sharif consults PDM on army chief appointment

PM Shehbaz Sharif. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has made consultations with the senior leadership of allied parties of the government prior to the appointment of the new army chief. The allied parties have reportedly fully mandated the premier for making the appointment as per set procedure and traditions.



Certain ministers proposed to PM Shehbaz Sharif to obtain approval from the federal cabinet about the appointment of the army chief, but the majority did not agree to it.

According to sources, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned the prime minister to inquire about his welfare and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the country and appointment of the new army chief.

Sources said the Maulana threw his weight behind PM Shehbaz, saying he should appoint the new army chief as per set procedure.

Sources said majority of the ruling coalition leaders termed the army chief’s appointment an administrative and discretionary power of the prime minister. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) leadership fully authorised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint the new army chief as per his wishes.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is also in Islamabad currently, and according to sources, he is likely to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PM Shehbaz Sharif soon.

The federal cabinet sources said that permission was never obtained from the cabinet for appointment of an army chief in the past. This is the prerogative of the prime minister, added the sources.

Some ministers said no fingers would be pointed from any quarter if approval was obtained from the federal cabinet, because approval of any important appointment is obtained from the cabinet in the light of Supreme Court’s orders.

However, other ministers did not agree to the suggestion and stressed solely relying on the prime minister for the appointment of new chief of the army staff.