HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

BOURNEMOUTH: Mohamed Salah missed a penalty as Liverpool came back down to earth with a bump in their shock 1-0 defeat...
LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are already reaping the rewards of their longer-term planning, with his...
LAHORE: Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani have announced plans to scale Mount Everest in Nepal during mid-April with an...
PARIS: Karim Benzema has responded to Didier Deschamps’ claim that the striker told him “he wouldn’t have been...
SYDNEY: American sprint star Fred Kerley maintained his strong start to the season by cruising to victory in the 400m...
CHRISTCHURCH: A stubborn century from Daryl Mitchell, a blazing 72 from Matt Henry and three wickets to Blair Tickner...