‘Monitor uplift projects thru CCTV cameras’

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting of Lahore Development Authority regarding ongoing development projects in the City. LDA engineers gave a detailed briefing on development works.

On this occasion, Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that the ongoing development projects in the provincial capital should be completed at earliest. No negligence will be tolerated in Public centric projects. He said that CCTV cameras should be installed by using modern technology for effective monitoring of all development projects. He directed to use all available resources to complete Multan Road, Samanabad underpass and the expansion project of Lahore Bridge connected to Gulab Devi underpass in time. He directed to present comprehensive plan to resolve the traffic issues before starting the construction work of the Shahdara multi-level flyover. He said that all allied departments should fully cooperate with LDA teams and no negligence would be tolerated in terms of quality and speed of development works. In the meeting, additional DJ Housig Safi ullah Gondal gave a briefing on housing-related issues.

Additional DG Housing Safi ullah Gondal, Chief Engineer I Israr Saeed Khan, Chief Engineer II Mazhar Hussain Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director DG Headquarters Akbar Nakai Director Admin Rabia Riasat and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Secretary: Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta visited the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC). Chairman PVTC briefed the secretary about the organisational background, PVTC’s training institutes, courses being offered, future plans, and challenges. Secretary visited PVTC’s Mechanical, Electrical, IT labs and expressed his satisfaction on the quality of training, especially the Halaal Butcher training course. Secretary directed PVTC to improve the infrastructure of the training institutes on a priority basis.

workshop: An NGO organised a one-day training workshop at Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Head Office here Friday. The purpose of the workshop was to sensitise and provide technical training to the field and technical staff of Punjab Food Authority regarding the use of modern devices for testing the quality and safety parameters of food and added vitamins.

Nutrition International is committed to improving the nutrition of vulnerable populations through its Food Fortification Programme.

Tevta to plant more than 500,000 saplings: Secretary of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Ahmad Khawar Shahzad started a plantation drive in institutes of Tevta across Punjab on Friday.

During the drive, Tevta will plant more than 500,000 saplings across the province. Tevta secretary inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at Government College Wahdat Road. In this regard, a notification was also issued by the secretary. During his visit to GCT, he also received a briefing on the performance of the college and advised teachers to work with enthusiasm. He said that teachers should focus on students individually and they must play their role in improving the personality of the students.

He also visited different labs and met the students who are holding joint degree programmes with China. He advised students that they would be representatives of Pakistan in China; therefore, they should work harder with discipline.