Protest staged against inflation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them workers of various public sector departments, protested on Thursday against price hike.

The demonstrators blamed the incumbent government for not increasing salaries and packages of the employees in spite of rising inflation.

The protest rally was taken out by the divisional chapter of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA). The y took to the streets with banners and placards inscribed with anti-inflation slogans and demands for increase in their packages.

Fida Hussain Baloch, divisional president of APCA, led the march of the demonstrators to the Dera Press Club.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Fida Hussain Baloch, Najaf Ali Shah, Aftab, Inayat Kurar, Tanweer Hussain, and Ghulam Baqir from TMA, and they deplored that rise in inflation and impacts of exorbitant hike in petroleum products’ prices. The speakers said the government was providing nothing in relief to people and demanded immediate relief.