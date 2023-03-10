Official arrested

LAHORE: On the orders of Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha, Assistant Director Investigation Vehari Adnan was arrested by the ACE Punjab. The accused Adnan used to impersonate himself as Director Cybercrime and used to make illegal raids on the houses of different persons. The accused Adnan indulged into loot and plunder in their houses.
