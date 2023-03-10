Najmul powers BD to T20 upset over England

CHITTAGONG: Najmul Hossain hit 51 off 30 balls as Bangladesh held their nerve to beat world champions England by six wickets in the first Twenty20 international in Chittagong on Thursday.
Najmul’s third T20I fifty guided Bangladesh to 158-4 in 18 overs after the hosts held England to 156-6, despite skipper Jos Buttler making 67 off 42 balls.
“Bangladesh finished the innings really well. We were in a position to really kick on and launch at the end, but we couldn’t manage to get away,” said Buttler.
“We were probably 20 short with our score and we had to chase a little bit in the field.”
Buttler put on 80 runs with Phil Salt in their opening partnership after the hosts put England in to bat first.
But England crumbled after Buttler’s fourth-wicket dismissal and managed just 21 runs in the last five overs.
Pace bowler Hasan Mahmud, who forced Buttler to give a catch at long-on in the 16th over, finished with 2-26.
Bangladesh got off to a positive start as Rony Talukdar (21) and Liton Das (12) put on 33 in their opening partnership.
Adil Rashid bowled Talukdar to break the stand and Jofra Archer soon removed Liton.
But Najmul and debutant Towhid Hridoy added 65 runs for the third wicket to put Bangladesh in control.
Moeen Ali ended their partnership by getting rid of Hridoy for 24 after Najmul raced to his fifty off 27 balls.
Mark Wood bowled Najmul for some small revenge after conceding fours to the left-hander off each of his first four balls.
Shakib Al Hasan denied England further momentum and drove home the win with a boundary off Chris Jordan to stay 34 not out.
Afif Hossain was not out for 15 at the other end as the duo added 46 runs in their unbroken fifth wicket stand.
“The way we approached the game was fantastic, can’t ask more from our team,” Bangladesh skipper Shakib said.
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
England innings
Salt c Litton b Nasum 38
Buttler (c) Ü c Hasan 67
Malan c Najmul b Shakib 4
Duckett b Mustafizur 20
Ali not out 8
Curran c Najmul b Hasan 6
Woakes b Taskin 1
Jordan not out 5
Total: (RR: 7.80, 93 Mins) 156/6
Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Fall: 1-80, 2-88, 3-135, 4-135, 5-146, 6-147
Bowling: Nasum 4-0-31-1; Taskin 4-0-35-1; Mustafizr 4-0-34-1; Shakib 4-0-26-1; Hasan 4-0-26-2;
Bangladesh innings
Litton c Woakes b Archer 12
Rony b Rashid 21
Najmul b Wood 51
Towhid c Curran b Ali 24
Shakib (c) not out 34
Afif not out 15
Total: (18 Ov, RR: 8.77) 158/4
Fall: 1-33, 2-43, 3-108, 4-112
Bowling: Sam Curran 2-0-18-0; Woakes 2-0-21-0; Archer 3-0-27-1; Rashid 3-0-25-1; Wood 2-0-24-1; Moeen Ali 4-0-27-1; Jordan 2-0-16-0
Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
Player of the match: Najmul Hossain Shanto
Umpires: Masudur Rahman, Tanvir Ahmed
KARACHI: The 12 newly-built flats at Pakistan Sports Board owned-National Coaching Centre which were constructed for...
MUNICH: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club as Bayern Munich ended the Champions League hopes of...
INDIAN WELLS: Iga Swiatek, learning to navigate the expectations piled on a world number one, says she’s looking...
PARIS: Corinne Diacre has been sacked as coach of the France women’s team, the French Football Federation announced...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top boxer Zohaib Rasheed won his preliminary round fight as Chairman KPT 40th Men and 4th Women...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s six squash players are participating in Qatar Junior Open that is to be held in Doha from March...