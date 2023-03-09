Funeral of cop martyred in census team attack held

DI KHAN: The funeral prayers of police constable Gul Faraz, who embraced martyrdom while safeguarding a census team, was offered on Wednesday at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with honour and protocol.

According to a police spokesman, Gul Faraz was martyred in an attack on a police mobile while providing security to the census team in Garah Mastaan in the jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station.

Four other policemen, ASI Hayat Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Naeem and Driver Sabir, were injured in the ambush.

The funeral prayers were attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, SSP CTD Dera, SP Investigation Dera, SP FRP Dera Region and other senior officers and jawans of the police.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred.

Later, the provincial agriculture minister, RPO, Brigadier Rashid Khan and DPO Dera laid wreaths on the coffin of the martyr.