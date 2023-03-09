 
Thursday March 09, 2023
By Bureau report
March 09, 2023

PESHAWAR: A senior Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) member, Mufti Naveedul Asr, passed away here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

The family sources said he was suffering from a heart ailment and had undergone treatment at various facilities but his health continued to break down. His funeral prayers were offered at the historic Gor Khatri Archeological Complex in old quarters of the city.

