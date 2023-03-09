ANF team seizes 44kg narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday intercepted a container at Port Qasim bound for Dubai and seized a large amount of drugs.

The ANF spokesman stated that during a search of the container, 43 kilograms of hashish and one kilogram of crystal meth, commonly known as ice, were found.

The drugs were cleverly hidden in the machinery of the container.

The ANF officers, however, were able to detect the hidden stash using their expertise and modern technology. Further legal action is under way.