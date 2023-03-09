ANF team seizes 44kg narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday intercepted a container at Port Qasim bound for Dubai and seized a large amount of drugs.
The ANF spokesman stated that during a search of the container, 43 kilograms of hashish and one kilogram of crystal meth, commonly known as ice, were found.
The drugs were cleverly hidden in the machinery of the container.
The ANF officers, however, were able to detect the hidden stash using their expertise and modern technology. Further legal action is under way.
A Karachi magistrate on Wednesday handed over the custody of a Hindu girl who converted to Islam and married of her...
A station house officer and two other policemen of the Quaidabad police station were suspended on Wednesday for their...
In a major breakthrough, the Korangi police on Wednesday arrested a policeman and his two accomplices for their...
Due to ad hocism and non-permanent appointments in important positions in the educational boards of Sindh, the...
The violin sounded quite different and there were moments where it felt that some other instrument was being played as...
The Karachi chapter of the Aurat March on Wednesday demanded cutting public expenditure, civilian and military, and...
Comments