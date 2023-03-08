Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath: ‘Gen Asim says won’t interfere in politics’

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir maintains, according to sources, he would not interfere in politics and that political leadership should resolve its issues on its own.

The anchor of Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath” said, citing sources, Gen Asim told the businessmen meeting him Monday night that PTI chief Imran Khan sent him a message seeking a meeting. Sources quoted Gen Asim as responding (to Imran’s message) that it was not his job as army chief to meet politicians. Gen Asim asserted that the army would neither interfere in politics nor would play any role in it. He maintained that he would not interfere in political matters and the political leadership itself should resolve its issues.

Speaking in the programme, senior anchorperson Hamid Mir said President Arif Alvi had tried to arrange a meeting between Gen Asim Munir and Imran Khan. The army chief told the president that he wants to stay away from politics, Mir added.