Chandna made DG Debt Management Wing

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna as Director General Debt Management Wing (DMW) with immediate effect.

He will be holding the post on a contractual basis for three years. Mohsin Chandna was elevated to grade-22 last week and he will be holding both assignments till he attains superannuation as federal secretary. Later he would switch to the DMW, viewed as a significant slot that deals with sensitive fiscal aspects of the country. Well-placed sources told The News here Monday that the government is considering appointing a new federal secretary for the IT and Telecommunications Ministry.

Mohsin Chandna who hails from Karachi is an officer of the Pakistan Administrator Service (PAS) with a blend of experience in government service as well as the development sector. He has worked for the government for over thirty-three years which includes a year of secondment with USAID in Pakistan. He holds a degree in Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago as well as a Master of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi. Mohsin has previously worked as Secretary of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Special Secretary, at the Ministry of Finance where he was holding important assignments.

He has also served as Economic Minister in Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC for over five years where his major responsibility was to liaise with IFIs and the US Administration and keep them abreast of the Government’s economic policies. He has also served as DG of NIM Karachi and secretary of planning at the government of Sindh. he has taught 35 courses in microeconomics, macroeconomics, contemporary issues in global economics, managerial economics and issues in Pakistan’s economy to BBA and MBA students at IBA Karachi.

In meanwhile, the federal government would appoint a new ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva where the incumbent envoy Mutaba Piracha completed his tenure in December last. The sources pointed out that the additional secretary Ministry of IT & T Ms Ayesha Humaira Moirani is under consideration for the slot. She is eligible to attain grade-22 and could be raised for the same anytime in days to come.