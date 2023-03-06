Yemen leader killed in US air strike: Al Qaeda

DUBAI: Al-Qaeda on Sunday confirmed the death of a senior figure in the jihadist network’s Yemen branch in a suspected US air strike last month, SITE Intelligence Group reported.
Security and local government sources told AFP on Wednesday Hamad bin Hamoud al-Tamimi had been killed, identifying him as a top leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which Washington regards as among the group´s most dangerous branches.
Tamimi, a Saudi also known as Abdel Aziz al-Adnani, died in a drone strike on February 26 that targeted his residence in war-torn Yemen´s northern Marib province, according to the statement reported by SITE, which monitors jihadist websites. The statement identified him as a “media official” who “previously managed external operations in the group, including those striking American interests”, SITE said.
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to the deadly trafficking of migrants, a week after a boat...
YEREVAN: An exchange of fire along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region...
OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso has put the North and parts of the Centre East region under curfew to aid the fight against...
GOMA, DR Congo: Thirty Burundian soldiers landed at Goma airport in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday...
TEHRAN: Iranian schoolgirls have again been targeted in poisoning attacks, media reports said Sunday, in a wave of...
PARIS: French trade unions are heading for what is expected to be a decisive showdown with President Emmanuel Macron...
Comments