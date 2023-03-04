Aurat March protesters hold placards as they gather to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the Lahore district administration’s decision to deny the Aurat March organisers permission to hold a public rally marking International Women’s Day on March 8.

In a statement issued Friday, the HRCP said, “It is regrettable that their right to peaceful assembly is routinely challenged by the district administration on the grounds that ‘controversial’ placards and ‘strong reservations’ from the public and religious organisations ostensibly create law-and-order risks. This is a poor defence.

The caretaker Punjab government must uphold the Aurat March’s right to freedom of peaceful assembly and provide the marchers with full security.”