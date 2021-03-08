Aurat March 2021: The placards are back again to challenge patriarchy

Aurat March participants hold up placards, chant slogans during Aurat March 2021. — Twitter

Every year Pakistani women take to the streets and organise Aurat Marches across the country against injustices and patriarchal elements — and to show their disapproval, they showcase banners and placards.

Continuing with its theme of women empowerment and fighting against the patriarchy, several banners and placards went viral on social media.



Here are a few of them from all over the country:



This cleverly made placard speaks out against misogyny by using a famous line from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Gangs of Wasseypur" movie.

Activists of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women´s Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2021. — AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Behind the large, power slogan of the Aurat Azadi March, one banner can be seen which urges women and men both to become each other's strengths rather than weaknesses.

These two posters shed light important problems and issues that women face and the solutions they need.

A cleverly worded placard from the Aurat March that deals with people who stare.

Another woman put up a picture of her idea of "feminist cities" and what their walls would harbour for their dwellers.

Another woman held up a placard that read" "I just got back from work. Can you pass me a glass of water?"

For anyone who thinks this march is about them instead of the issues that women face each day, this poster is a very good reminder that the march seeks to cover the hindrances and patriarchal mindset that women face each day in their lives.

Aurat March observed in different cities of Pakistan

Aurat March took place in different cities of Pakistan to observe International Women's Day.

Women from all walks of life arrived at different venues to mark the much-awaited event of this year.

In Karachi, the march was held at Frere Hall, while in Lahore, the protestors gathered at the Lahore Press Club and marched towards the front of the PIA building in the city.

A march was also held in Islamabad, where protestors gathered at the National Press Club and marched towards the city's D Chowk.

International Women’s Day was observed worldwide today, March 8, to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of women in different fields across the globe.

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.