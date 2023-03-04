Entrepreneur era

Financial independence is extremely important for all of us. However, it is taking the current generation much longer to attain this status than it did their parents and many are unlikely to ever reach financial self-sufficiency. The rise of the ‘gig economy’, increasing automation and digitization and a saturated job market have made a well-paying job a scarce commodity and financial independence an increasingly distant dream for many young people. However, it is not all doom and gloom. Entrepreneurial skills are now more important than ever and starting one’s own business has never been cheaper or more accessible thanks to the internet. In today’s world, financial independence is for those with an independent streak.
Sarmad Ayaz Khaskheli
Badin
This refers to the letter titled ‘Misplaced fears’ by Haleema Sadia. While broadly agreeing with the writer’s...
Would it be correct to assume that the IMF was organized in order to provide relief to poor nations experiencing...
In 2019 the Sindh Assembly passed a law banning the preparation, sale, use, storage and manufacturing of gutka and...
The Sindh Public Service Commission’s interview format for potential recruits leaves a lot to be desired. The...
The State Bank of Pakistan’s warning of a potential food crisis due to rising population and global warming,...
Although Pakistan has a democratic system, it hardly ever lives up to it. Decisions that are frequently resolved in...
Comments