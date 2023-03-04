Cleaner beaches

Sea-facing restaurants are a great hangout spot in Karachi – a rather entertainment-starved city. But their unchecked practices pose great threats to the environment. Most of these food outlets are guilty of disposing of their waste – leftovers, etc – into the sea. According to a petition lodged by a number of NGOs, the revolting stench from the dumped waste is unbearable. Not only is this industrial waste causing problems for humans, it has also put marine life at risk. The Karachi beach has turned into a graveyard for marine animals whose bodies frequently wash up on the seashore. Now that the matter is in the Sindh High Court (SHC), we hope we can expect some improvement and corrective measures. The high court has ordered the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to check whether the waste treatment plants which were reportedly set up by the authorities are in place. And if they are indeed operational, when can we see their positive impacts? At present, all we can see is how bad practices of business owners are endangering the lives of people, the pristine coastline of Karachi and sea life as well as the wider ecological system.

Lack of cleanliness at the sea also poses health risks. People who come to the sea for recreational purposes remain at risk of contracting serious diseases. Beaches across the world not only provide entertainment to people but also boost economic opportunities. In Karachi, too, the beach used to have multiple vendors selling corn and other snacks. But such businesses often die down as people avoid eating out in the open, at a place enveloped with a bad odour. High-end restaurants – mostly responsible for the mess – cater to the rich and well-heeled. And since their clients remain inside glass doors, what happens outside of these places rarely gets any attention.

Reports suggest that at least 250 to 400 tonnes of waste are dumped in the sea each day. It is possible that part of this is treated and made safer. But are we really on top of the dumping problem in the waters of Karachi or is the situation gradually worsening? This is an issue that needs to be looked into. Authorities need to raise awareness among restaurants and stall holders who make their living by selling edibles to people who visit Sea View as well as other workshops or factory units which may be involved in the same practices. In the past, it has been found that involving local people in this often pays dividends. This is something that needs to be done and after the hearing resumes in April, steps should be taken to ensure that the waters of Karachi are safe for visitors.