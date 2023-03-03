NA panel to consider journalists protection bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Thursday decided to consider the bill on protection of journalists in its next meeting.

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Javeria Zafar. The meeting sought a detailed briefing on senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s murder. The committee chairman observed that so far, no briefing had been given to the committee regarding the murder of Arshad Shari.

The forum condemned violence against journalists in a judicial complex the other day. It was regretted that the journalists were stopped by the police from discharging their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a meeting was held with the Interior Ministry on the issue of violence against journalists in the Islamabad High Court.

She told the committee that media persons were prevented from going to the Islamabad High Court and that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah sought a report on the incident of violence against journalists.

“There should be legislation regarding journalists so that they do not feel unsafe and perform their duty freely and independently. Already, there is a campaign against women journalists, this should also be discussed in the meeting,” MNA Naz Baloch maintained.