Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) larger bench on Wednesday ordered that all references related to Tyrian White, the alleged daughter of Imran Khan, be put on record.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq, heard the case. The petitioner said Imran Khan did not reveal the name of his daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers and, therefore, he should be disqualified.

The PTI lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, said the Election Commission of Pakistan had decided on this case twice. The court asked whether or not Imran Khan was still a Member of the National Assembly. The complainant’s lawyer and former justice Hamid Ali Shah replied that the PTI chief was still a member of parliament.

The court said it was the prerogative of courts to decide about the qualification as the ECP could not give a decision in this regard. Under the Election Act, it is not compulsory to reveal the details of dependent children.

The ECP lawyer said it was required to reveal the properties of dependent children. Then, indirectly, the details of children were required, he said.

The chief justice asked about the ECP law. The ECP lawyer replied if this practice was followed, the case would fall in corrupt practice. The chief justice said in the case of wrong details, the ECP had to take notice within 120 days and no action was taken by the institution. The court ordered the petitioner’s lawyer to bring all references related to Tyrian White on record and adjourned the hearing till March 8.