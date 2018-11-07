PHC summons PM Imran Khan in nomination papers declaration case

PESHAWAR: A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case about the declaration in nomination papers and fixed the next date of hearing for December 13.



The bench, comprising Justice Ikramullah and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, summoned the prime minister in the petition, filed by Inamullah Khan, alleging that he did not mention Sita White's daughter in the nomination papers, submitted for contesting July 25 general election.