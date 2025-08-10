Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique in action during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on August 10, 2025. — AFP

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that India remained bent on creating instability in the region and cautioned that any miscalculation could lead to a major conflict in the region.

The army chief, addressing the Pakistani diaspora during his US visit, condemned the recent Indian aggression, calling it a shameful act carried out under false pretences. He said the Indian aggression brought the region to the brink of a dangerous war.

He said Pakistan had fought a successful diplomatic battle against India's discriminatory and duplicitous policies.

He said Pakistan responded to the provocation with determination and strength, successfully preventing a broader escalation.

Speaking on regional issues, Field Marshal Munir said India aspires to present itself as a "Vishwa Guru" (world leader), but this is far from reality.

He expressed deep concern over the involvement of India's intelligence agency in transnational terrorist activities.

Pointing towards such activities, the army chief cited examples such as the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, the case of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and incidents like that of Kulbhushan Jadhav — the Indian spy arrested from Balochistan.

COAS Munir expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, saying his strategic leadership not only averted a Pakistan-India war but also prevented several other global conflicts.

The army chief said his second visit to the United States in less than two months symbolised a new dimension in Pakistan-US relations, aiming to put them on a constructive, sustainable and positive trajectory.

He expressed hope that a huge investment is expected following the potential trade agreement between Pakistan and the US.

The army chief said that implementation work was underway on several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with China, US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to promote economic cooperation and investment.

Field Marshal Munir described the overseas Pakistanis as a source of pride and dignity, saying that they are as passionate about the country as those living back home.

Overseas Pakistanis are not a case of "brain drain" but rather a "brain gain", he said while dismissing the derogatory term used for the talented nationals who joined the workforce in different countries.

COAS Munir urged them to remain confident in Pakistan's bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.

Field Marshal Munir said Pakistan's prosperity is closely linked to the Pakistani community living across the globe, whose devotion to the homeland is a proven reality.

He added that overseas Pakistanis have consistently responded first to calls for assistance during natural disasters.

He also highlighted the importance of understanding the new generation's mindset, relationships and priorities as a pressing need of the time.

"Our 64% youth population is full of immense potential and will play a key role in building the future," Field Marshal Munir said.

He also stressed that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is not India's internal matter but an unfinished item on the international agenda.

He reaffirmed that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and reaffirmed the country's full support for United Nations Security Council resolutions on the disputed territory.

He reaffirmed there would be no sympathy for terrorists, who would be brought to justice with full force, and cautioned that anti-state elements were also using social media to spread chaos.

He added that several terrorist groups, including "Khawarij" from Afghanistan, remained active against Pakistan. Pakistan used the term Fitna al-Khawarij to refer to the banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Field Marshal Munir engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership during his official visit to the United States.

In Tampa, the COAS attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

His recent visit follows an earlier official trip to the United States in June, during which he met President Donald Trump over a luncheon.

Following the army chief's visit, Pakistan and Washington have since then reached a much-awaited trade agreement as well.

The trade deal was confirmed by Trump himself who took to social media, saying that the two countries will "work together on developing their massive oil reserves" and were currently "in the process of choosing the oil company" which will be leading this partnership.