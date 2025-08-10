Deadly roads: Karachi witnesses 536 traffic fatalities in 2025

View of the site after a traffic accident, at Gulistan-e-Johar area in Karachi on February 5, 2025. — PPI

The residents of Karachi continue to suffer from the deadly traffic incidents with accidents killing at least 536 people in 2025 so far — of which 60 deaths occurred in accidents involving trucks, the police said on Sunday.

The metropolitan city has witnessed scores of traffic accidents in the ongoing year, which often resulted in fatalities, prompting angry mobs to torch the vehicles involved on many occasions.

A similar incident occurred today at the Rashid Minhas Road, wherein two siblings were crushed to death, after which an infuriated mob set fire to at least seven dumpers.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother, Ahmed Raza.

Expanding on the accident-related statistics in the country's financial club, the police said that 25 people died in traffic accidents involving buses this year, 11 people in mini buses, six in coaches and 48 in accidents featuring trailers.

Meanwhile, 20 people died in accidents involving dumpers, 44 in water tankers and six in oil tankers' accidents.

Also, 15 people died in van collisions, five in jeeps and 58 in car collisions, the police added.

Out of the total deaths, 51 were those of women.

The alarming frequency of high-speed dumper truck accidents, which have caused numerous fatalities and injuries in recent months, has prompted authorities to announce various safety measures.

This ongoing crisis has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of existing traffic laws and significant improvements to the city's road infrastructure to prevent further tragedies.