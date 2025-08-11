Eight volunteers die in Gilgit landslide during relief work

This undated picture shows people standing near landslides. — Geo Tv/File

At least eight volunteers lost their lives after a massive landslide struck while they were repairing a flood-damaged water channel in the Danyor Nullah area of Gilgit, officials said.

The volunteers were helping to restore the local irrigation and water system when they were caught in a sudden mudslide. Several others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, where emergency services are on high alert.

Police said four people were pulled out from under the debris in critical condition, but many are still trapped as rescue teams and locals are working tirelessly to find them.

Local authorities informed that the community has come together, rushing to help in the ongoing rescue efforts. It’s a heartbreaking situation unfolding in Gilgit.

The recent monsoon spell wreaked havoc across Pakistan with scenes of urban flooding, flash floods and landslides resulting in over 260 deaths, while several others are still missing, along with damage to infrastructure.

Gilgit Baltistan, which hosts several tourist hotspots, was also battered by flash floods and landslides, with Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, last month, saying that at least 10 people were killed and four others were injured in the region in floods triggered by intense monsoon rains.

Expanding on the extent of damage, the chief minister said that 300 houses were destroyed, whereas 200 were partially damaged. Also, 30-40% of water channels and 15 to 20 kilometres of roads were damaged.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed compensation cheques among families affected by recent floods in Gilgit Baltistan and directed immediate restoration of damaged infrastructure under a Rs4 billion relief package.

During his visit to the region, the premier handed over Rs1 million compensation cheques to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the calamity. Offering prayers for the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured, the prime minister said he had come to express solidarity with the flood victims.

"Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change," PM Shehbaz had said while addressing the check-distribution ceremony.

He called for the establishment of an advanced warning system to mitigate future disaster risks. "An early warning system is the need of the hour," he stressed.

He directed the Minister for Communications to take immediate steps for infrastructure restoration and pledged that his next visit to the region would take place before the end of this month.

The premier further revealed that a 100-megawatt solar power project in the region would be completed this year.