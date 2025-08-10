US visit: Field Marshal meets top political, military leadership

COAS Asim Munir (right) meets outgoing Centcom commander Gen Kurilla during US visit. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held high-level engagements with senior US political and military officials during his official visit to the United States, the military's media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Munir is in the US, where he also met members of the Pakistani diaspora.

In Tampa, the COAS attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper, the press release read.

“COAS lauded General Kurilla’s exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges,” the statement added.

The army chief also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed.

Field Marshal invited General Caine to visit Pakistan, the military's media wing said.

On the sidelines, COAS Asim Munir also interacted with Chiefs of Defence from friendly nations.

During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, the COAS urged them to remain confident in Pakistan's bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.

The diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s progress and development, the press release concluded.