PAA denies reports of eight-day Islamabad airport closure

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has refuted media claims of an eight-day closure at Islamabad International Airport, calling the reports baseless.
Flights will be paused for short intervals on specific days to let Pakistan Air Force fighter (PAF) jets rehearse for the Independence Day flypast, officials said, adding that the measure was aimed at ensuring air traffic safety.
Each suspension will last about two hours, the officials added.
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority lays out the schedule.
Civilian arrivals and departures will be suspended from 11:00am to 1:00pm on August 6–9 and again on August 11–14.
There is a second window from 8:00pm to 10:00pm on August 11–13.
During those hours, fighter jets will use the capital’s airspace, and civilian aircraft will not be able to land or take off at Islamabad.
The NOTAM also asks airlines and pilots to exercise caution during the rehearsals.
Outside the listed slots, flights will operate as usual, the authority stressed.
Travellers are advised to check with their airline before leaving for the airport, which will save them time and any unwanted surprises.
