Commission on child rights stressed

LAHORE: Nadeem Ashraf, Member (Punjab) National Commission for Human Rights, has emphasised that the establishment of a high-level commission in Punjab is essential for the protection of children's rights.
The commission should be headed by the Punjab Chief Minister whereas the ministers and secretaries of the relevant departments including Chief Secretary and IGP, should be members as well, he said in a press release issued here Wednesday. According to a recent report of the Punjab government, currently 7 million children are engaged in child labour and more than 10 million children are out of school, due to which children are deprived of their basic rights, including the right to education, the right to health, the right to play, etc. —
