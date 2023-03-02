Hales ready to strike in PSL

ISLAMABAD: Ace striker Alex Hales, who joined Islamabad United on Wednesday, was overwhelmed at the prospects of starting his Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII engagements at the Pindi Stadium with the match against Karachi Kings.

"It is good to begin the engagements in front of the home crowd. Playing at home in front of a crowd which supports you is something exciting. I am looking forward to the opportunity," United’s Platinum Category player said in an exclusive chat with ‘The News’.

Hales has been the linchpin of Islamabad United and had missed early part of the PSL Eight matches due to his national commitments. The star batsman was unavailable for United match against Lahore Qalandars where the team got out for just 90 runs.

"I missed the early part because of my prior commitments. But I am back now and hopefully would contribute to the team’s cause in the best possible way," he added.

Though England is busy playing one-day internationals against Bangladesh, Hales preferred PSL and arrived here Wednesday for United’s next commitments.

"Islamabad has become my family now as I have been representing the team for years now. Hopefully, my presence would help the team make inroads to the top in the PSL matches."

Islamabad United have got six points from five matches as the battle for the top position is still on in the PSL.

"We will go into the next engagement with new vigor and hopefully I will be in a position to contribute to the team cause," he said.

The top-order batsman praised Islamabad United team as one of the leading outfits in the PSL.

“The team is already playing brilliant cricket and I am hopeful I will add more to it during the remaining matches that have now become more important."