FIA registers Rs849m graft case against Farah Gogi

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency has registered a money-laundering and kickbacks case of Rs849 million against Farhat Shehzadi, alias Farah Gogi, said to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
The FIR, a copy of which is available with The News, stated that during the investigation it transpired that Farhat Shahzadi had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery and that the same were laundered abroad. It said the Financial Monitoring Unit had reported massive, unusual credit transactions in the accounts of Farhat, which were estimated to be worth Rs848.95 million. It stated that Farah had allegedly taken bribes against the transfers of officers, including DPOs, RPOs, deputy commissioners and others.
According to the FIR, Farah also used her influence in the award of various government projects.
It was claimed that Farah Gogi had influenced the XEN local government, Sheikhupurra, Mudasar Jinnah, in awarding an Rs80 million contract. The FIA alleged that Farah had received kickbacks in this matter.
The FIR registered by the Anti-Money Laundering Circle stated that the Anti-Corruption Establishment had referred the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency, after which the case was registered.
