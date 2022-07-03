Rs600m plot allotted to Farah Gogi for Rs83m

Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Former chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Rana Yousuf and Secretary Special Economic Zone Committee Maqsood Ahmed have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a case of illegal allotment of an industrial plot to Farah Gogi.

Sources said the two officials were accused of illegally allotting the plot to Farah Gogi and her mother’s company Al-Mu’az Dairy. The 10-acre plot situated in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone was allotted to Farah Gogi for only Rs 83 million and its actual worth was Rs 600 million. The value of the company should have been Rs 2 billion to acquire the plot. Farah Gogi’s husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar gave a fake guarantee of Rs 2 billion in this regard.

The ACE is investigating the assets of Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, the sources said, adding that a case was registered in Faisalabad and the accused were arrested. A three-member ACE team was investigating the case, the sources said.