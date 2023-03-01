It’s up to judges to protect Constitution: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday it was now up to the judges to decide whether they would join the division or unite to protect the Constitution. During a media chat outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Fawad emphasised that this was a very important (suo moto) case in the history of Pakistan, and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah suggested at one point that the matter should be resolved by a consensus.

Fawad explained that since Monday, dozens of lawyers had presented their points of view before the apex court, and the main point was that elections had to be held within 90 days.

He pointed out that after the dissolution of the assembly, according to Article 224 of the Constitution, elections have to be held within 90 days, and there has been more debate in court on the issue of who should announce these elections.

“We also want the political parties to move towards the political process and we can hold elections by a consensus. But the demands are that Imran Khan should be arrested first, he should be disqualified, and then all the PTI leaders will be disqualified,” he said.

“And then cases against Nawaz Sharif are pardoned, and so is the money, and then, if there are elections, then how will there be a consensus?” he wondered.

He contended that the PTI stood for political parties’ advancement towards a political framework.

“We requested the court that we move forward according to the Constitution; if the court or any other body decides that elections cannot be held in 90 days, elections will never be held in Pakistan,” Fawad said.

The PTI leader was grateful to the judges of the Supreme Court about the case and said that the Supreme Court was the protector of the Constitution and that it should not be made a part of public debate. However, he added, if its judges also do not protect the Constitution, “then their chairs are not beneficial.”

He said the Supreme Court had taken a good step towards the Constitution, which also showed the strategy of dividing the Supreme Court by the PMLN. But now it is up to the judges of the Supreme Court whether they become a part of the division or come together to protect the Constitution.

The PTI leader slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying that General Ziaul Haq had said that first was justice, then elections, and then that promise of 90 days went on for 11 years. Now Nawaz Sharif’s daughter says that first justice, then elections, i.e. an 11-year programme has been made.

He claimed that both the PMLN and PPP had proven to be General Zia’s successors.

Meanwhile, Fawad condemned the violence against journalists outside the Islamabad High Court and alleged that “this fascist attitude has become the modus operandi of Pakistan’s state machinery.”

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice, he contended, should fulfil his responsibility, and immediate action should be taken against those responsible in the Islamabad Police for violence.