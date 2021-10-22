Fawad says govt to bring 'major relief' for masses

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The government will soon bring "great relief" to the masses on essential food items, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry said Friday.

Fawad's statement came amid countrywide protests staged by Opposition parties against the rising inflation in the country.



The minister said that the masses will be provided relief on several basic food items, including wheat, sugar, pulses, and ghee.

"Aside from food items, the government will also provide relief to the masses on health and education," he said, adding that all citizens of Punjab will be eligible to get a health card by March 2022.

"The issuance of cards will start in December this year and citizens will be able to choose a doctor or hospital to get treatment," the minister said.

"Using the health card, citizens will be able to avail the services of both public and private hospitals free of charge," he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that every family in Punjab will be able to use Rs1 million annually from the health card while this "game-changer programme will now provide quality treatment to the poor as well as people belonging to the middle class."