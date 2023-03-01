IJI rules out alliance with PDM in elections

LAHORE: President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has announced that IJI will not form an alliance or seat adjustment with the ruling PDM or any of its allies in the coming elections.

Talking to media after the meeting of central executive committee (CEC) of IJI on Tuesday, he said the CEC has also decided to contest the general elections from its own platform on the party symbol ‘football’. He said the lists of IJI candidates have been prepared and being given final shape for awarding tickets, adding that names of candidates will be announced after a few days. He said the CEC expressed concerns over the arrests of PTI leaders and lodging of baseless cases against them, terming it a serious political victimisation.