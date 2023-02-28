Senate panel deplores mishandling of Barkhan case

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Interior, while hearing the Barkhan case, bemoaned the unprofessional behaviour of officials who were unfamiliar with the facts of the case, and the brief submitted was false in an attempt to mislead the committee.

The Senate Committee on Interior summoned the Balochistan chief secretary, IG, home secretary, and Bakhan deputy commissioner to the next meeting. The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz to examine various important matters pertaining to public importance and fair justice.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti said that there are thousands of private jails in Balochistan and questioned who is responsible for taking action against them. Senator Saifullah Abro demanded that the Balochistan chief secretary and IGP be summoned to the committee on the matter of three people killed in the Barkhan tragedy.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed raised a ruckus in the committee by questioning why handcuffs were not being used. The police officials informed the committee that if the minister’s portfolio is taken back, he can be handcuffed.

The committee inquired why anti-terror provisions had not been included in the FIR. The Balochistan home secretary, IGP were directed to appear in person and submit a detailed report regarding the killings and recovery of the bodies of three members of the family of Khan Muhammad Marri who had allegedly been detained as hostages in the private prison of a provincial minister of Balochistan, where some members of the said family were still being held as hostages.

It was reported that Pakistani Mari Ethihad and other prominent Mari tribe members took custody of the bodies at the Barkhan civil hospital and refused to have the FIR registered or a postmortem performed.

The committee was told that the police responded that the case is personally being supervised by the IGP and that the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch of Balochistan and a special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted. It was told that the SIT is headed by the Additional Inspector General of Police/Commandant Balochistan Constabulary.

Senator Moshin Aziz, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, stated that the committee believes this is a critical issue that should be addressed separately and on a priority basis. The police said that the MI officials told the police that three bodies were lying in the well.

The committee also deliberated upon while taking up the bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023) (the insertion of new section 277A in the PPC and subsequent amendment to Schedule-ll of the Cr.P.C.) introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi on January 16, 2023,

The bill was examined and unanimously passed by increasing the penalty on those who foul the rivers, canals, and streams by Rs 5,000 in the first instance and Rs 10,000 for repeating the crime in the second instance.

Senator Seemee Ezdi’s bill to amend the Easements Act, 1882 [the Easements (Amendment) Bill, 2023] introduced on January 16, 2023, was deferred with recommendations to hold meetings with the ICT and ministry of interior to further examine it to amend or enact laws pertaining to ground water management and regulation that are in line with the public trust doctrine, as set out in the act.

Similarly, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad’s bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022] introduced on January 16, 2023, was postponed to hold meeting with the law ministry and obtain legal advice on the matter.

A point of public importance was raised by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo on January 16, 2023, regarding the irregular or disorganized speed limits on various roads in the Islamabad Capital Territory that cause confusion or problems for commuters and are required to be regularised and rationalised.

The matter was deferred from the House; however, Senator Moshin Aziz, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, reiterated that road speed limits may be rationalised area-by-area and authorities concerned may be approached to display the upgraded road speed limits.

While discussing the Public Petition No. 5055 regarding Mr. Nisar Ahmed Penezai, the ex-assistant director, who was removed from services on charges of illegal processing of multiple CNICs of suspected aliens and requested for reinstatement in service, the committee requested Nadra to re-hear the case of the petitioner and treat it on humanitarian grounds.